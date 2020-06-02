Grenell Corrects CNN Analyst For Reporting on DC Protests: 'You Watched It on TV and Think You Saw Everything?'

Former acting DNI Richard Grenell wasn’t about to let CNN political analyst Jackie Kucinich get away with reporting that tear gas was used on peaceful protesters so President Trump could walk to St. John’s Church across from the White House for a “photo op.”

Grenell informed Kucinich she was “wrong” because he witnessed firsthand what happened just prior to the president leaving the White House.

“I am temporarily living on the block in question,” he replied. “Where were you? Because property continues to be destroyed. Stop giving aid and comfort to rioters.”

“No one was rioting when the police advanced. You should know that from where you were standing? Watching? It was pretty clear on TV,” she responded.

Grenell couldn’t believe she’d make that assessment without witnessing what occurred firsthand.

“You watched it on TV and think you saw everything? Dear God. Journalism is watching it on TV now? I’m here...and the property destruction was real – again,” he responded.

He then proceeded to call out others, including CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip, for watching what happened outside the White House from TV.