New York City

De Blasio's Daughter Arrested During Protests. Here's What He Had to Say About Her.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 01, 2020 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
De Blasio's Daughter Arrested During Protests. Here's What He Had to Say About Her.

Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

While many protests over the death of George Floyd in New York City were peaceful, the five boroughs weren’t immune from the violence, rioting, and looting seen in other parts of the country. According to the Police Benevolent Association of NYC, more than 60 NYPD officers have been hospitalized “with serious injuries” during clashes with rioters. High-end stores were looted, fires were started, and St. Patrick’s Cathedral was vandalized.

During a press conference Monday, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio had to address the fact that his daughter, Chiara, was arrested on Saturday—something he says he only found out about when the press contacted his office. So what was his reaction?

He was “proud” of her, of course.

“I love my daughter deeply, I honor her. I’m proud of her that she cares so much she was willing to go out there and so something about it,” he said, adding that he and his wife asked her to explain what happened.

“She was acting peacefully,” de Blasio said. “She believes everything she did was in the spirit of peaceful, respectful protest.”

Chiara was taken into police custody around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after cops declared an unlawful assembly at 12th Street and Broadway, sources previously said.

The mayor’s daughter, who was ultimately given a desk appearance ticket, was allegedly blocking traffic on Broadway and was busted after refusing to move.

According to Chiara’s arrest report that was tweeted out by the NYPD sergeants’ union Sunday night, but later deleted, Chiara was with 100 other protesters at the intersection of 12th Street and Broadway.

There was “yelling and screaming and unknown objects were being thrown in the direction of the police,” the arrest report says, which added that Chiara was advised by the NYPD to leave, but she “refused to do so.” (New York Post)

“I trust my daughter,” the mayor said. “She is an incredibly good human being.”

“This is not someone who would not ever commit any violence,” he added. “She was very clear that she believed she was following the instructions of police officers and doing what they were asking.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Graphic Video: Rioters Brutally Beat Man in Portland, Kick Him So Hard Teeth Are Left on the Road
Matt Vespa
Liberal Reporter Silences the Meltdown over Trump's Law and Order Declaration with One Tweet
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Protestors 'Shh' a CNN Reporter for Disrespecting Their Moment of Silence
Beth Baumann
Trump Campaign Buries Biden on Race By Pointing to His Record
Katie Pavlich
De Blasio Infuriates New Yorkers When He Explains Why Protests Are Allowed But Prayer Services Aren't
Cortney O'Brien
Barr Applauds Law and Order Returning to Washington D.C.
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular