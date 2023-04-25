Democrats Praised the 2022 Spending Levels They Now Claim Would Mean Disaster
Was This the Moment Don Lemon's Bosses Finally Had Enough?

Larry O'Connor
Larry O'Connor  |  April 25, 2023 7:40 PM

It wasn't the moment several years ago when Don Lemon openly speculated that a missing Malaysian airliner had been swallowed up by a black hole over the Indian Ocean. Nope, that wasn't enough to get him canned. 

And it wasn't the moment in 2018 when he said to his then-colleague Chris Cuomo, "We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men." He was still an employee in good standing after that. 

And it wasn't the moment just a couple of months ago when he declared that women over 50 were "past their prime" in a desperate effort to attack GOP candidate for president Nikki Haley. That only garnered a suspension of a couple of days and HR "sensitivity" training. 

So, what was it that finally sent his bosses at CNN over the brink? 

What could possibly have been the moment that had them saying, "Enough is enough; this guy's got to go." 

On yesterday's "O'Connor Tonight" on Salem News Channel, I presented the clip that I thought represented the final straw – a segment from last week featuring another candidate for president, Vivek Ramaswamy. During the exchange, Lemon allowed his typical, divisive racial ideology to dictate the terms of the discussion on CNN's morning show, with the 17-year CNN veteran proclaiming that a person's skin color disallowed their ability to voice an opinion on a topic. 

Watch "O'Connor Tonight" Monday through Friday at 9 PM ET on Salem News Channel. Featuring politicians, pundits, and passionate debate on the most important political and cultural issues of our time. Salem News Channel is available via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and via the SNC app or at SalemNewsChannel.com.  

