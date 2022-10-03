WATCH: Larry O'Connor Reveals Democrat's Despicable Politicization of Hurricane Ian

Larry O'Connor
Larry O'Connor
|
 @LarryOConnor
|
Posted: Oct 03, 2022 9:15 PM
  Share   Tweet

Democrats are pointing fingers at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his supposed "politicization" of Hurricane Ian, but in reality liberal hacks like Joy Reid and Kamala Harris are politicizing it.

This is a time for prayers of condolence for those who have tragically lost their lives, and whose homes and possessions have been destroyed, and prayers of gratitude on behalf of those who escaped with their lives and whose homes are still standing, thankfully.

But here in Washington, D.C., sometimes the instinctive, compassionate, and humane thing to do has to take a backseat to divisive, partisan politics.

Watch my premiere monologue of "O'Connor Tonight," and join me as we dive into the Democrats' latest efforts to undermine Governor DeSantis, and politicize this latest tragedy.

Trending Townhall Video

Joe Biden Compares Himself to the Devil
Rebecca Downs
The Saga of Kamala Harris' 'Equity' Comments on Relief Aid Continues
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Why the Chances for a Republican Senate Takeover Just Increased Dramatically
Matt Vespa
Val Demings Seems to Be Just Fine With Pork-Filled Relief Packages
Rebecca Downs
Trump Demands $475 Million From CNN in New Defamation Suit
Spencer Brown
Most Catholics Don’t Think Biden Should Run for Reelection in 2024: Poll
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular