WATCH: Larry O'Connor Reveals Democrat's Despicable Politicization of Hurricane Ian

Democrats are pointing fingers at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his supposed "politicization" of Hurricane Ian, but in reality liberal hacks like Joy Reid and Kamala Harris are politicizing it.

This is a time for prayers of condolence for those who have tragically lost their lives, and whose homes and possessions have been destroyed, and prayers of gratitude on behalf of those who escaped with their lives and whose homes are still standing, thankfully.

But here in Washington, D.C., sometimes the instinctive, compassionate, and humane thing to do has to take a backseat to divisive, partisan politics.

Watch my premiere monologue of "O'Connor Tonight," and join me as we dive into the Democrats' latest efforts to undermine Governor DeSantis, and politicize this latest tragedy.