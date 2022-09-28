WATCH: Hurricane Expert Reality Checks CNN's Don Lemon on His Own Show

Don Lemon was recently benched by CNN, who moved him from his primetime slot to a measly morning show, and the reason why is starting to become clear.

As CNN steps up its wall-to-wall disaster coverage of Hurricane Ian, Lemon couldn't help but attempt to weasel in his talking points about climate change.

Jamie Rohme, the expert and adult in the room, is the acting director of the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) National Hurricane Center. He jumped on the opportunity to smack Lemon's narrative down and focus on the actual crisis on hand.

Check out the oh-so-satisfying exchange for yourself.