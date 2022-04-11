Trans First Grade Teacher Claims Doctors 'Guess' a Baby's Gender When They Are Born

A first-grade teacher at Brooke Charter Schools in Massachusetts alleged in a zoom call with students in kindergarten through second grade that a doctor may "guess" whether a newborn baby is a boy or a girl and that the doctor made the correct assumption if the baby turns out to be cisgender.

According to a video clip posted to social media Sunday by The Libs of TikTok Twitter account, the educator described themself as transgender and explained their definition of "cisgender" and "transgender."

"When babies are born, the doctor looks at them and they make a guess about whether the baby is a boy or girl based on what they look like," the teacher said. "And most of the time, that guess is 100 percent correct. There are no issues whatsoever."

"But sometimes the doctor is wrong. The doctor makes an incorrect guess. When the doctor makes it correct. Yes, that's when a person is called cisgender. When the doctor guesses wrong, that's when they are transgender," the teacher continued.

.@BrookeSchool 1st grade teacher records an "identity share" zoom call with K-2 grades where he spoke about being trans.



pic.twitter.com/qYGFm9B7rF — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2022

The teacher went on to describe personal experiences with being a biological female who transitioned to male upon reaching adulthood.

"So I'm a man. But when I was a baby, the doctors told my parents I was a girl. And so my parents gave me a name that girls typically have and bought me clothes that girls typically wear. And until I was 18 years old, everyone thought I was a girl and this was super, super uncomfortable for me because I knew that wasn't right," the teacher said.

The instructor also attempted to compare being transgender with "wearing a[n] itchy sweater."

"The longer you wear it, the itchier it gets and the only way to make the itching stop is to have everyone see and know the person that you really are," the teacher said. "So when I was 18, I told my family and my friends that I'm really a boy, and it was like this huge weight had been lifted off of my shoulders and I had the freedom to be who I truly am. And even though this experience is super challenging, it made me the person I am and I'm super proud to be transgender."

Posting the clip to Instagram, the educator had claimed to have conversations with students about "what it means to be trans all the time."

"I'm a man but when I was a baby the doctors told my parents I was a girl"



"I talk to my students about what it means to be trans all the time"



These are 6 year old kids. pic.twitter.com/9CEOVvCdI5 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 11, 2022

Brooke Charter Schools has since made its Twitter account private.