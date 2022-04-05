Moderate GOP Rep. Fred Upton Announces Retirement

Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Tuesday that he is retiring from Congress at the end of his current term after more than 30 years of service.

"Even the best of stories has a last chapter," Upton said on the House Floor. "This is it for me. I've done the zillions of airline miles back and forth, have signed 'Fred' to over a million letters, cast more votes than anyone in this Chamber while here, and by most accounts have succeeded in making a difference accomplishing what I have set out to do with more unfinished work still yet to come."

.@RepFredUpton announces retirement: "Even the best stories has a last chapter. This is it for me." pic.twitter.com/32Sj1tqKJj — CSPAN (@cspan) April 5, 2022

Upton, 68, was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. He was also one of the 13 GOP representatives to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill last year and recently voted to cap the monthly out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $35.

Explaining his voting record, Upton said in his remarks, "As a former Boy Scout, I believe in leaving the campground better than when you found it. I've worked with seven Administrations and seven House Speakers. None of them would call me a 'rubber stamp.' If it’s good policy and good for Michigan, I'm there."

The Michigan congressman is a vice-chair of the Problem Solvers' Caucus and previously chaired the House Energy and Commerce Committee from 2011 to 2017.

Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI) lauded Upton's service during remarks on the House Floor following his announcement.

"His retiring is a loss for this country and especially the people of Michigan," Dingell said.

Had Upton sought reelection in November, he would have faced fellow Michigan Rep. Bill Huizenga in the Republican primary because of redistricting. Michigan state Rep. Steve Carra was endorsed by Trump for the race but has since dropped out.

Upton is now one of four Republicans to vote for Trump's second impeachment to announce plans to retire at the end of the current term, joining Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez and New York Rep. John Katko.