'Not Something I Want to Do': Trump Says He Is Not Interested in Becoming Speaker of the House

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he does not have any desire to take House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) place as the leader of the chamber should Republicans retake the House following the 2022 elections.

During an interview with Just the News' John Solomon and Amanda Head, Trump said he is uninterested in taking over as House speaker despite some of his allies pushing the idea.

"I think that it's not something I wanted," he said. "A lot of people bring it up. It's brought up all the time. No, it's not something I want to do. I want to look at what's happening, and then we're going to be doing something else. No, it's not something I would be interested in."

This comes after some Republicans have floated the idea of Trump becoming the next speaker of the House in the event that the GOP wins back the chamber in November.

On Saturday, Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said during a Trump rally in Commerce, Ga. that he would nominate the 45th president to be Speaker of the House.

"Give us the ability to fire Nancy Pelosi, take back the majority, impeach Joe Biden, and I’m going to nominate Donald Trump for Speaker of the United States House of Representatives," Gaetz said at the time.

Trump responded at the rally amid a cheering crowd, "Thank you very much. Thank you, everybody. Well, that was interesting."

Gaetz: I’m going to nominate Donald Trump for Speaker of The US House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/1MeVrwVIjI — Acyn (@Acyn) March 27, 2022

The 75-year-old was also pitched on the House Speakership role last summer during a conversation with conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. He called the idea "very interesting" at the time.

The former president could, theoretically, become the next speaker as the Constitution does not state that the position must be held by an elected House member.

And while Trump shot down the suggestion of taking the role of Speaker of the House, he is expected to make a decision in the coming months about whether he will run for president again in 2024.

He said in November that he will "probably" wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to announce his decision.

Trump has, on numerous occasions, hinted that he would seek another run at the White House in 2024.