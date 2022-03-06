U.S. Ambassador on Russian Bombing of Civilian Areas of Ukraine: 'Any Attack on Civilians Is a War Crime'

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Sunday that "any attack on civilians is a war crime" as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked the ambassador during her appearance on ABC's "This Week" if the bombing of civilian areas is a war crime after showing a tweet from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) detailing Russian forces bombing residential areas. He also pointed out that President Joe Biden said last week that it is too soon to tell if Russia is committing war crimes.

"Any attack on civilians is a war crime," Thomas-Greenfield said. "And we're working with our partners to collect and provide information on this so that we can investigate this and have it ready in the event that war crimes are brought before this government."

She also said U.S. officials are planning to impose additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs. According to the ambassador, existing sanctions are already making an impact on Russia.

"As you know, some assets have been seized in Europe," Thomas-Greenfield said. "Many of the oligarchs have seen their properties seized in Europe. And we’re continuing to discuss with European colleagues how we can impose more sanctions and ensure that they’re felt by the Russian people."

"We've seen the impact already of some of these sanctions," she continued. "As you know, the ruble is worth less than a penny right now. The Russian Central Bank is not functioning completely. The stock market has been closed. So the sanctions are having the impact and Putin is feeling the results of those sanctions."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions imposed on Russia and its oligarchs. Several private businesses have also severed ties with Russia over the war.

But Russia continues to launch attacks inside Ukraine's borders in an invasion that has resulted in death and evacuation.

More than 1 million Ukrainians have had to leave their country due to the ongoing war and several hundreds of the country's residents have been killed.