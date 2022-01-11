'President Harris': Joe Biden Slips Up Again, Refers to Kamala Harris as 'President'

President Joe Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris" during his Tuesday remarks about voting rights in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Last week, President Harris and I stood in the United States Capitol to observe one of those before and after moments in American history," Biden said of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Biden, speaking to students on the campus of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, evidently did not notice his mistake and failed to correct himself.

However, the president did make sure to correct cursing, changing his usage of "hell" to "heck" and "damn" to "darn."

WATCH: Joe Biden again refers to Kamala Harris as “President Harris” pic.twitter.com/anpOg4RZJW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 11, 2022

This is not the first time since being sworn in as commander-in-chief that Biden has referred to Harris as president.

Last month, during remarks at South Carolina State University's commencement ceremony, Biden said "President Harris is a proud Howard [University] alum."

And in March 2021, he spoke of Harris as "President Harris" during a speech about COVID vaccines.

"Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope," Biden said at the time.

Biden also mistakenly referred to Harris as "President-elect Harris" in December 2020, shortly before taking office.

He also suggested during his speech on Tuesday that he had been arrested, saying that it "Seems like yesterday, the first time I got arrested" when speaking about the Civil Rights movement in which he claimed he had "walked" certain "grounds."

And while it remains unclear what Biden was referring to or if he was just making a joke, he previously had to retract a claim that he had been apprehended attempting to see Nelson Mandela.