Man Who Told Biden, 'Let's Go, Brandon,' Open to Potential Run for Political Office

The Oregon parent who said "Let's go, Brandon" at the end of his NORAD Santa tracker call with President Joe Biden on Christmas Eve did not rule out the possibility of a run for office during a Tuesday interview.

Jared Schmeck said during an appearance on the Todd Starnes Show that he would pray about a potential political future.

"I want to get through this. I want to pray about it, see what God has for me," he said. "At the end of the day, I want His will for my life and the direction that it goes ... And I strongly believe that standing up is the right thing to do here as long as that message that I’m portraying is glorifying His name. And yeah, I’ll see where it goes once I get out of this tornado."

Host Todd Starnes said that Schmeck would likely "be invited to a certain place in Florida" if he were to run for office, referring to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

"I would be honored," Schmeck responded.

According to The Oregonian/OregonLive, which interviewed Schmeck on Christmas about his call with Biden, the 35-year-old father of four currently works for an electric company and is a former police officer. He resigned from the force in 2018 following six years of service but would not reveal to the news outlet why he did.

Just before Schmeck's Friday call with Biden ended, he told the president, "Let's go, Brandon," to which Biden responded, "Let's go, Brandon, I agree."

Schmeck told the Oregon news outlet that he has since received a number of vague but still threatening phone calls over what he called a "joke" and said that he is "being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech."

The phrase "Let's go, Brandon" became popular among the president's critics following an Oct. 2 NASCAR race, when an NBC Sports reporter interviewing winning driver Brandon Brown claimed the crowd was shouting "Let's go, Brandon" when they were actually saying "F--k Joe Biden."