Denver Public Schools: 'Families of Color Playground Night' Orchestrated at the Request of Black Families

The Denver Public Schools claimed that its segregated social event, "families of color playground night," was planned following requests from black families of students attending school in the district.

A spokesperson for the school system said that Centennial Elementary school leaders met with some of the black families and that they requested a segregated place to meet other black families.

"Some of these families shared with us that, since the only time many of them see one another is at drop-off and pick-up times, we host some events where Black families can meet one another, connect with one another and share their experiences about the school with one another," DPS Media Manager Scott Pribble told the Daily Caller.

Pribble also said the school was "honoring their request" but that "all families are welcome to attend all of [the school’s] events."

This comes after a photograph posted to social media by City Journal reporter Christopher Rufo showed Centennial Elementary’s welcome sign promoting the segregated event, which was initially set to take place on Dec. 8 but was reportedly canceled due to COVID-19.

According to Centennial Elementary staff, this event was organized by the school's "Dean of Culture," Nicole Tembrock. The event was cancelled due to COVID protocols, but they plan to reschedule in the new year.

Two other segregated family playground events took place at the elementary school earlier this year, one on Oct. 13 and another on Nov. 10, according to a Facebook post obtained by Rufo. The social media post said that the event would be held on a monthly basis.

The district said they stand by Centennial Elementary’s decision to hold the event, noting that they support efforts of this kind because they "provide connections, support and inspiration" for families of shared experiences.

"The school leaders at Centennial received a specific request from families to create a space of belonging," Pribble told the Daily Caller. "Centennial was responsive to their request. We support efforts like this as they provide connections, support and inspiration for families which share similar experiences and come from similar backgrounds."