Rep. Boebert Apologizes to Muslim Community for Recent Comments About Rep. Omar

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Nov 27, 2021 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Rep. Boebert Apologizes to Muslim Community for Recent Comments About Rep. Omar

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) issued an apology to the Muslim Community for comments she made about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

A video reportedly taken during a campaign event over Thanksgiving break showed Boebert telling her supporters in Colorado about an alleged recent elevator ride with Omar, in which the Republican said she witnessed a Capitol police officer run toward them "with fret all over his face" to try and prevent the elevator door from closing while the two congresswomen were inside.

"I look to my left and there she is: Ilhan Omar. And I said, 'Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,'" Boebert said in the video. "So we only had one floor to go and I was like eh, 'do I say it, do I not.' I looked over and I said, 'Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.'"

"Don’t worry, it’s just her staffers on Twitter that talk for her. She’s not tough in person," Boebert continued.

Omar responded to the video by saying the elevator incident never happened and that Boebert's remarks were an instance of "Anti-Muslim bigotry."

"Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up,” Omar tweeted Thursday night. "Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized,” Omar said on Twitter. "Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation."

Boebert later apologized for the comments made in the video and said that she had reached out to Omar's office to speak with her directly.

"I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar," Boebert said in a statement Friday. "I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction."

In another tweet, Omar called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R) to address Boebert's comments, saying that "normalizing bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Florida Reports Lowest Daily COVID Cases Per Capita in the Country as Lockdown States See Rise in Infections
Landon Mion
(Xi) Did You See What the Latest Wuhan Coronavirus Variant Was Supposed to Be Called?
Katie Pavlich
The Most Privileged Response on Crime Just May Come from Seth Rogen
Rebecca Downs
New Poll Shows A Majority of Voters Blame Biden and Congress for Supply Chain Issues
Madeline Leesman
New York State is Already Taking Action Against Omicron Variant, and It Hasn't Even Been Detected in USA Yet
Rebecca Downs
Poll Asks Voters Who They Want to Run in 2024 if Biden Doesn't, and the Results Show Democrats Are in Trouble
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular