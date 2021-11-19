'Squad' Members Sound Off on Rittenhouse Verdict, Call Defendant a White Supremacist

Source: Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool

After Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday was found not guilty on all counts in a murder trial, progressive Squad Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Cori Bush (D-MO) and Rashida Tlaib claimed that both the defendant and the criminal justice system were racist.

The jury acquitted Rittenhouse of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he had been on trial for shooting and killing two men and injuring a third during an August 2020 Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, WI.

The congresswomens' claims of both a racist defendant and judicial system come despite the fact that all three individuals Rittenhouse shot were white.

Throughout the trial, Rittenhouse's legal team argued for self-defense. The man who was shot and injured by Rittenhouse but survived even admitted under oath to pulling a gun on the defendant before he was shot.

