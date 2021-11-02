Eric Adams Wins NYC Mayoral Election

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Nov 02, 2021 9:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mel Evans

Democrat Eric Adams will become the next mayor of New York City after defeating Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the city's mayoral election.

Adams, a former state senator and police captain, had been the clear-cut favorite to win the general election after beating a number of Democratic opponents in the city's primary election in July. 

The likely incoming mayor beat out former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, former City Hall legal adviser Maya Wiley and 2020 presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang in the primary race that was largely centered on crime and the "defund the police" movement pushed by progressives. As a former cop, Adams campaigned heavily on expanding New York City's police presence.

The ultimate winner of the New York City primary election was expected to easily win the general because of the city consisting of largely Democratic voters, with a seven-to-one voter registration advantage over Republicans.

"The polls are officially closed in NYC. To our supporters, volunteers & endorsers of all backgrounds, faiths and from every corner of NYC: Thank you, from the very bottom of my heart, for being a part of our team," Adams said in a tweet after the race was called Tuesday. "Tonight, we celebrate -- because tomorrow, the real work begins!"

Adams, the current Brooklyn Borough president, will be replacing New York City's current Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, who cannot run for city mayor again due to term limits.

He will be the second black mayor in the city's history. David Dinkins, who served from 1990 to 1993, was the first.

