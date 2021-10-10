kyrsten sinema

Activists Plan to Confront Kyrsten Sinema While She Runs the Boston Marathon

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Oct 10, 2021 3:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Activists Plan to Confront Kyrsten Sinema While She Runs the Boston Marathon

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Activists are planning to confront Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) during her participation in Monday's Boston Marathon because she will not support the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

Members of the Green New Deal Network plan on "birddogging" Sinema during her run in an effort to question her about her opposition to the Build Back Better Act, according to the Boston Globe.

This comes after activists of Living United for Change in Arizona followed Sinema into a bathroom at Arizona State University last week after she expressed that she would not vote for the bill due to its massive price tag.

She was also confronted over the bill at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Activists from the Green New Deal Network and LUCHA will be present at the marathon and are expected to hold signs that read, "Senator Sinema: Pass the Full Deal," "Senator Sinema: Stop Running. Start Listening" and "Senator Sinema: Stop Running From Us."

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) has also said he will not support the massive spending bill at its current cost.

With the Senate majority locked at a 50-50 split, Democrats need Sinema and Manchin to vote for the bill in order to pass it.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Reports: Mass Flight Cancellations After Federal Workers Protest Biden's Vaccine Mandate
Katie Pavlich
High School Student Arrested for Refusing to Adhere to Mask Mandate
Landon Mion
Another Poll Shows Biden Performing Worse Than Trump
Rebecca Downs
The Virginia Redistricting Commission Turned Out to be a Giant Hot Mess
Rebecca Downs
Taiwan President Says Nation Won't Bow to Chinese Pressure
Landon Mion
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on the Border Crisis: ‘Every State’s a Border State Now’
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular