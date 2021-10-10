Activists Plan to Confront Kyrsten Sinema While She Runs the Boston Marathon

Activists are planning to confront Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) during her participation in Monday's Boston Marathon because she will not support the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

Members of the Green New Deal Network plan on "birddogging" Sinema during her run in an effort to question her about her opposition to the Build Back Better Act, according to the Boston Globe.

This comes after activists of Living United for Change in Arizona followed Sinema into a bathroom at Arizona State University last week after she expressed that she would not vote for the bill due to its massive price tag.

Protesters followed Sen. Sinema into the bathroom at Arizona State University to confront her on Build Back Better and immigration pic.twitter.com/NDSmeu0h2M — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 3, 2021

She was also confronted over the bill at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

NEW: Watch as Kyrsten Sinema dodges even more questions from @kunoorojha about why she's purposefully killing major investments in clean energy, affordable childcare, housing and more: pic.twitter.com/MCZj9ma99c — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 4, 2021

Activists from the Green New Deal Network and LUCHA will be present at the marathon and are expected to hold signs that read, "Senator Sinema: Pass the Full Deal," "Senator Sinema: Stop Running. Start Listening" and "Senator Sinema: Stop Running From Us."

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) has also said he will not support the massive spending bill at its current cost.

With the Senate majority locked at a 50-50 split, Democrats need Sinema and Manchin to vote for the bill in order to pass it.