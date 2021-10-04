Supreme Court Declines to Hear Appeal on DC Representation in Congress

The Supreme Court on Monday decided against hearing a case from Washington, D.C. residents, who are lobbying for representation in Congress.

The bench affirmed a ruling from a lower court stated D.C. residents are not entitled to voting representation in the House of Representatives.

In a brief unsigned order Monday, the justices cited a Supreme Court decision from 2000, which concluded that the constitution does not require that D.C. must have a right to a vote in Congress.