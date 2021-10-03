GOP Sen. Susan Collins: Texas Abortion Law is 'Inhumane and Unconstitutional'

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said Saturday at an event in her state that she is of the belief that the new Texas abortion law, which prohibits the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected, is "extreme, inhumane and unconstitutional."

Collins, a moderate Republican, also said she is working on legislation to make Roe v. Wade the "law of the land," according to The Associated Press.

She further noted that she is working alongside two Democrats and another Republican to introduce such legislation and that they are "vetting" the bill's language.

Collins did not identify the lawmakers she is working with but did say that the legislation will be introduced in the near future.

This is not new territory for the fifth term senator, as she has previously voiced her support for passing laws to uphold the legalization of abortion.

"I support codifying Roe. Unfortunately the bill … goes way beyond that. It would severely weaken the conscious exceptions that are in the current law," Collins said in September, referring to Democrat-backed abortion bill, which she opposed, that aimed to ensure women across the country could access the procedure.

Collins' remarks came as the Women's March took place at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Pro-abortion activists protested in favor of abortion access.

Fellow moderate Republican Lisa Murkowski (AK) on Saturday also expressed her support for women having access to the procedure.