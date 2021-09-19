Military Aircraft Crashes into Texas Neighborhood, Causing Injuries, Damaging Homes

A military plane crashed into a Texas neighborhood Sunday morning, hospitalizing at least one person and leaving multiple homes damaged.

The crash occurred during a training exercise at around 11:00 am. The cause of the crash is unclear, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

The two pilots ejected themselves before the crash. One of the pilot's parachutes was caught in power lines, while the other landed nearby, Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said.

Both of the pilots are receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition.

PLANE CRASH - 2000 Blk Tejas

Military aircraft down in residential area. Emergency services on scene. Media staging area: 3805 Adam Grubb St, Lake Worth, TX 76135 — Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) September 19, 2021

At least three homes were affected by the crash but did not endure severe damage. The residents of the homes were displaced and a Red Cross team arrived at he scene to assist them. No injuries have been reported.

The Forth Worth police and fire department were on the scene assisting.

"This incident could have been — could have been much worse, knowing that this plane went down in a residential area in Lake Worth," Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said.

BREAKING: A small military plane crashed into the back yard of a house in Lake Worth. Crew ejected. One burned by power lines. Second landed in tree. Woman in house OK. pic.twitter.com/a2rqq4PwEs — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) September 19, 2021

The incident is under investigation and will be looked into through the night and into the morning.

Lake Worth police have asked residents not to touch any debris and to call the department's non-emergency phone number, 817-237-1224.