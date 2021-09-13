White House Cuts Live Stream of Biden Mid-Sentence as He Asks a Question

In a blatant attempt to avoid another one of President Joe Biden gaffes being broadcasted to the public, the White House on Monday cut the live stream of the president's wildfires briefing in Idaho with state and federal officials.

While Biden spoke for a large portion of the briefing on the wildfires that have impacted several west coast states, the White House took no chances when he posed a question to George Geissler of the National Association of State Foresters.

"Can I ask you a question?" Biden asked.

"Of course," Geissler responded.

"One of the things that I've been working on with some others is —" Biden said before the briefing was abruptly cut.

BIDEN: “Can I ask you a question?”



*White House feed cuts out” pic.twitter.com/YQ9I9u3r98 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2021

This is just the latest White House in preventing the president's comments from being heard by the public.

Biden's audio feed was cut last month as he was about to answer a question from a reporter on his self imposed deadline for the U.S. military's evacuation from Afghanistan.

In March, the White House cut the live stream of a virtual event where Biden had been speaking to Democratic lawmakers after he announced to the group that he was "happy to take questions."

Monday's incident comes after a recent POLITICO report showed that White House staffers would "either mute [Biden] or turn off his remarks" due to fears that he will take questions from reporters and "veer off the West Wing’s carefully orchestrated messaging."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki previously admitted that the president is told by her and her staff not to take questions from the press.