Amy Coney Barrett Says the Supreme Court Is 'Not Comprised of a Bunch of Partisan Hacks'

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett addressed public concerns surrounding the perceived politicization of the high court, saying in a speech over the weekend that it is not a partisan institution.

"My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks," Barrett told a crowd Sunday at the University of Louisville, according to the Courier-Journal. "Judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties."

Barrett then cited several cases where the bench did not rule along party lines.

"The media, along with hot takes on Twitter, report the results and decisions," Barrett said before adding that this "makes the decision seem results-oriented" and "leaves the reader to judge whether the court was right or wrong, based on whether she liked the results of the decision."

"And here's the thing: Sometimes, I don't like the results of my decisions," she continued. "But it's not my job to decide cases based on the outcome I want."

The Trump-appointed justice also pointed out, according to POLITICO, that the bench should be "hyper vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too."

This comes after the Supreme Court voted in a 5-4 decision not to block Texas’ new abortion law that bans the procedure after a baby’s heartbeat is detected.

During her contentious Senate confirmation last year, pro-choice advocates argued that Barrett, a pro-life Catholic, would allow her personal beliefs to dictate her rulings as a justice and could threaten abortion rights in America.

Some Democrats and liberal media pundits even went as far as to compare her faith to the regime depicted in the show, "The Handmaid's Tale."

Barrett, however, shot down assertions that she would allow her beliefs to influence her rulings on the bench, telling a Senate panel last year that she has "an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come."