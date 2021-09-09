Project Veritas' James O'Keefe Tells Candace Owens: 'I Don’t Think the Truth Is Political'

Project Veritas Founder James O'Keefe said in an interview this week with The Daily Wire's Candace Owens that, while politics has taken precedence over the truth in many newsrooms, classrooms and elsewhere, his company's primary focus is finding the facts above all else, because, as he puts it, there is "only one reality."

Project Veritas, which looks to expose misconduct through undercover journalism, has whistleblowers in several institutions, including the military, Big Tech, the media and more who wish to help broadcast to the world just how corrupt their company or industry is, according to O'Keefe.

"Everyone wants to do something. When I started everyone was afraid," O'Keefe said of people across several public and private entities who are now reaching out to him in an effort to expose the truth of American institutions.

"Everything’s become so political, which is unfortunate because I don’t think the truth is political," he continued. "I think there’s only one truth, there’s only one reality. You can’t have multiple realities."

In one example of the work O'Keefe's company is doing, Project Veritas, through its undercover reporting, recently exposed a California teacher's admission about how they had "180 days to turn [students] into revolutionaries."

This came after a student at the school snapped a photo of an antifa flag hanging on the teacher's classroom wall and then tipped Project Veritas.

"They have the Antifa flag in the classroom, the flag of Chairman Mao, a communist, in the classroom," O'Keefe told Owens of the teacher, identified as Gabriel Gipe, an AP Government teacher at Inderkum High School in Sacramento.

"Everyone knew this - the principal knew it, everyone who worked at the school knew it, and they did nothing," he continued. "It wasn’t until Project Veritas showed up and photographed it, videotaped it. Someone in the classroom was our informant. Every time I break one of these, a hundred more people become informants."

O'Keefe added that the school would not take action against Gipe until Project Veritas exposed his desire to indoctrinate students with far-left indoctrination.

"They did nothing until we showed up," he said. "Then they said they were going to fire this guy. So they admitted he did something wrong."

And while O'Keefe acknowledged the need to expose schools, the federal government and other corrupt institutions, he pointed out that "the most important thing to expose is the media."

"You have to expose tech and media because everything is downstream from culture," he said. "Culture is downstream from data. So you have to reveal the tech oligarchy with the media. We have people inside almost all newsrooms at this point. We’ve had dozens of people reach out to Project Veritas from within newsrooms who are currently recording. They say 'Don’t film us.' Well, if you’re not doing anything wrong, you shouldn’t have anything to be afraid of."