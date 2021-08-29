U.S. Carried Out Airstrike Targeting Multiple Suicide Bombers Headed for Kabul Airport

Source: Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP

A U.S. airstrike targeted a vehicle on Sunday that was headed for the Kabul airport and was carrying "multiple suicide bombers" amid the Afghanistan evacuation efforts nearing a close. 

Two U.S. officials said the strike was successful and said "significant secondary explosions" occurred as a result of the large amount of explosives inside the vehicle, according to the The Associated Press

While the target was initially said to be a vehicle-born improvised explosive device, an official later said that the explosives were being worn by multiple bombers and that the vehicle itself was not strapped with explosives.

U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Urban said in a statement that the drone strike was carried out in "self-defense." 

"We are confident we successfully hit the target," Urban said. "Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material."

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told journalists that the U.S. strike targeted the bomber driving a vehicle loaded with explosives but offered few other details.

The bombers were members of ISIS-K, according to U.S. officials.

There is no indication of civilian casualties at this time.

This was the second airstrike in Afghanistan following Thursday's suicide bombing near the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 170 Afghans. ISIS-K is claiming responsibility for that attack. 

On Saturday, U.S. officials announced it had launched an early morning drone strike that killed two ISIS-K members.

Sunday's airstrike came on the same day a rocket attack killed a child after being launched into a neighborhood northwest of the Kabul airport, according to an Afghan police chief.

