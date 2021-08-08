CNN

Brian Stelter Applauds Chris Cuomo for Tuning Out 'Family Drama' Surrounding Brother's Sex Scandal

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
 @landon_mion
Posted: Aug 08, 2021 4:45 PM
Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

CNN anchor Brian Stelter on Sunday defended colleague Chris Cuomo's silence on the New York attorney general's damning report that found his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), sexually harassed 11 women.

Stelter lauded Chris's ability to "tune out the family drama" following AG Letitia James Tuesday announcement on the investigation into allegations Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed and assaulted female aides.

Chris went on air last week after the AG report was announced, which also concluded that the "Cuomo Primetime" host wrote or edited statements for his brother.

His show ignored the bombshell AG report and instead focused on the coronavirus pandemic because CNN management did allow him to speak on his brother's scandal on the air.

Stelter pointed out that the network's handling of Gov. Cuomo's sex scandal and Chris's coverage (or lack thereof) of the situation was a "conundrum for CNN that has no perfect answer."

The "Reliable Sources" continued to defend his fellow CNN host and the network, saying that Chris's comedic interviews with his brother during the early days of the pandemic last year were justified due to an "unprecedented time period."

CNN was also called out earlier this year for not disciplining Chris after he was discovered to have participated in strategy sessions with the governor's aides.

Stelter praised Chris for conducting "compelling interviews" last week following the AG report. He said that Chris had the network's highest rated for three consecutive nights. 

He also attempted to do damage control by telling his audience that Chris works "several floors away" from the newsroom where the coverage of Gov. Cuomo's sex scandal is being reported.

"I personally believe he should speak out when the time is right," Stelter said, emphasizing that Chris is "part of the story."

Stelter continued by saying that the CNN "is so much bigger than any one anchor" and that the network's coverage of the New York governor was "scathing and appropriately in depth."

Less than a week after the AG report was announced, Chris conveniently is taking a "long-planned" vacation that coincides with his birthday week.

