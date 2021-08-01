Police: 10 People Shot in New York in Apparent Gang Attack, Suspects Fled on Mopeds

Two men opened fire on a crowd outside a Queens barbershop in New York, injuring 10 people before fleeing the scene on mopeds, police said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday night and the people shot were all taken to local hospitals to have their injuries treated. None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening, according to police. The most serious injury from the shooting was a gunshot wound to the stomach of one of the victims, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

The victims' ages range from 19 to 72, according to Frierson.

The two shooters arrived at the scene on foot, according to police, but fled on two mopeds driven by two additional men. All four were seen in video footage wearing masks and black hoodies.

??WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/31/21 at approx. 10:41 PM, in front of 97-07 37 Ave in Queens, two males displayed firearms and shot into a crowd striking 10 people, then 2 additional suspects picked them up on scooters and fled. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/kepo3L6i0b — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 1, 2021

The shooting is suspected to be the result of gang-related activity as three of the victims were known to be members of a Dominican street gang, and were the intended targets of the gunman, Essig said.

"This was a brazen, coordinated attack, for lack of a better word," Essig said, according to ABC News. “This is unacceptable, and it has to stop.”

As of Sunday, none of the suspects were in police custody and police said they still photos and video footage from the scene would be released shortly.