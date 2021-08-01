Chuck Schumer

Police: 10 People Shot in New York in Apparent Gang Attack, Suspects Fled on Mopeds

Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Aug 01, 2021 4:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Two men opened fire on a crowd outside a Queens barbershop in New York, injuring 10 people before fleeing the scene on mopeds, police said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday night and the people shot were all taken to local hospitals to have their injuries treated. None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening, according to police. The most serious injury from the shooting was a gunshot wound to the stomach of one of the victims, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

The victims' ages range from 19 to 72, according to Frierson.

The two shooters arrived at the scene on foot, according to police, but fled on two mopeds driven by two additional men. All four were seen in video footage wearing masks and black hoodies.

The shooting is suspected to be the result of gang-related activity as three of the victims were known to be members of a Dominican street gang, and were the intended targets of the gunman, Essig said.

Most Popular