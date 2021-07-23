Rep. Cawthorn Says Fauci Should Be Prosecuted if Republicans Win the House in 2022

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) said that he plans on prosecuting White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci if the GOP wins control of the House following the 2022 midterm elections.

“I'll tell you, when we take the majority back in 2022, I'll make sure consequences are doled out,” Cawthorn told Jenna Ellis on Real America's Voice.

“We want to prosecute this guy to the full ability of the law. And I’ll tell you, to lie to the American people just to get your name in the news, just to get your face on the cover of books, just to get fame and fortune. I’ll tell you, Dr. Anthony Fauci does not deserve either fame or fortune,” he continued.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn vows that if the GOP gains control of the House in 2022, he will "make sure that consequences are doled out" to Dr. Anthony Fauci: "We want to prosecute this guy to the full ability of the law." pic.twitter.com/kFN0rGOCGJ — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) July 22, 2021

Cawthorn's comments come after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) delivered a criminal referral for Fauci to the Department of Justice for allegedly lying to Congress about funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

Fauci said that Paul did not know what he was talking about when challenged about his role in the funding of the Wuhan lab.