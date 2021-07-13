U.S. Olympic Contractors Arrested in Tokyo on Drug Charges

Four men from the United States and Britain contracted for the Olympics were arrested in Tokyo on drug related charges, according to officials.

Tokyo police said Tuesday that the men were apprehended July 3-5 on suspicion of cocaine use in and near the city, which is a violation of drug laws in the area, the Associated Press reported.

Tokyo-based Aggreko Events Services Japan, the electrical services company that the four men worked for, said in a statement that they apologize for the trouble caused. The company said it is cooperating with the investigation and will follow the rules.

The four men arrived in Japan between February and May and were residing in Tokyo, according to NHK public television.