Boy Scouts Of America Reaches Settlement with Sexual Abuse Victims Worth $850 Million

Source: Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, file

The Boy Scouts of America, in the largest sexual abuse case in American History, came to a settlement with the victims of abuse.

The organization reached an $850 million settlement with victims who said they were sexually abused while a boy scout, NBC reported.

More than 84,000 individuals said they were abused as teenagers during their time as scouts. Many of the victims who were allegedly abused are currently upwards of 60-years-old.

Ken Rothweiler, an attorney who represents more than 16,000 of the victims, told NBC that the settlement was a good starting place.

“I am pleased that both the BSA and their local councils have stepped up to be the first to compensate the survivors,” Rothweiler said Thursday. “We will now negotiate with the insurers and sponsoring and chartering organizations who have billions of dollars in legal exposure, of which a substantial portion is necessary to fairly compensate the survivors.”

BSA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 because of the cost of legal fees in the case. They will also be signing over insurance rights, according to an agreement filed by a bankruptcy court, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“As a former Boy Scout who is a sexual abuse survivor, I am gratified that the Boy Scouts are taking responsibility for the sexual abuse that occurred to me and others that we have had to live with for decades,” one victim said, according to The Journal. “This acknowledgment by the Boy Scouts will start the process of healing for many of us who have suffered.”

