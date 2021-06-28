NCAA Council Backs Athletes Profiting Off Name, Image and Likeness

The National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Council voted to recommended that the league implement a temporary policy that would "suspend amateurism rules," which would allow student athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

The NCAA announced Monday that, under the suggested policy, "the commitment to avoid pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school" would be maintained.

The interim rules, which would remain in place until "federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted," would allow college athletes to engage in name, image and likeness activities "consistent with the law of the state where the school is located" and are permitted to utilize professional service providers for such activities.

The recommendation will be reviewed Wednesday, along with any further information offered, by the Division I Board of Directors.

The Council's recommendation comes following the Supreme Court ruling in favor of student athletes, stating that colleges and universities can compensate their players advantages such as computers, post-graduation paid internships.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested after the ruling that further athlete compensation could be on the horizon: