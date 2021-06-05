CNN Host Claims to Refuse to Interview 'Election Liars,' Revelations Found He was a Liar, Hypocrite

CNN host Jake Tapper said he would not interview GOP lawmakers who supported former President Donald Trump's claims that the election was stolen but emails with his booking team show that he did seek appearances on his show from some of the biggest endorsers of the election fraud allegations.

Tapper told Kara Swisher on her NYT podcast, “Sway,” last week:

It’s not a policy, but it’s a philosophy where I just don’t want to deal with it. I mean, there’s about a third of the House Republican caucus that I am willing to book. I could name them to you if you want.

He said that if they would lie about the election, they would likely lie about other subjects as well.

However, emails show that the CNN host tried to book Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Rep. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), both of whom were avid supporters of Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Ignore @JakeTapper’s public virtue signaling, @CNNSotu has asked @HawleyMO to come on 18 TIMES since Jan 6.



We have the receipts. pic.twitter.com/lBvbjpS6Ft — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 4, 2021

Tapper said in a response to Marone that even if his bookers secured an interview with Hawley, he would have said no.

I mean give her credit, I didn’t even mention Hawley but he’s one of most notorious election Liars, some GOP senators hold him responsible for the insurrection. So she knows who she works for!!! https://t.co/xnRnXhCFtN — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 4, 2021

He replied to Stefanik by saying that he is unable to recall every email from his bookers but that he would not havre had her or any of "the Liars" on his show.

I can’t account for every email from my excellent bookers whose job it is to present me with as many options as possible. I have just refused to allow any of the Liars, such as Rep Stefanik, on air. Kind of stunning to see her proudly identify as a conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/Whn3KiwEFQ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 4, 2021

However, Swisher said that Tapper's comments were taken out of context, adding that he likely would welcome on his show those who endorsed claims of election fraud.

Swisher's transcript shows that Tapper's full comment was:

Now if they came to me and said that they wanted to, I don’t think any of them, Scalise or McCarthy or Stefanik have faced a tough interview at all about it. So I might be willing to interview one of them to talk about this, to talk about their election lies and what they’re doing. But I’m not asking for the interview and they’re not eager to do it, no.

Tapper, in addition to lying about who he would request to be on his show, has endorsed claims of stolen elections in the past, even writing a book about how he believed the 2000 election was illegitimate.