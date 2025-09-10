Salem Media Statement on the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Tipsheet

Ambassador Grenell Remembers Charlie Kirk

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 10, 2025 6:20 PM
Turning Point USA

Former Ambassador Richard Grenell is remembering his friend, Charlie Kirk. Here is the statement in full, from his Instagram page: 

This must stop. The Left is out of control.

I’m distraught. They killed a patriot. He gave me and us so much. He was always, ALWAYS, a gentle soul who was filled with humanity and wisdom. He loved me unconditionally and was committed to our friendship in ways that humble me today.

My last words with him were this week - where he told me he was “fixing it” - the “it” was something he saw that impacted me - and he didn’t like it. He always had my back….without hesitation and without asking.

I served on the Turning Point Board because Charlie asked. His work was unprecedented. He will be greatly missed.

I once told him he could be President of the United States someday. He immediately responded with “I love you but let’s elect DJT”. He was committed to making the U.S. stronger and safer and kinder.

He’s now gone. We need people to step up now. This is your moment. I have to now do more, too - well, I need a few days first. But I promise to not let Charlie down. I will do more. How about you?

