Hamas Leadership Suffers Major Blow

After explosions in Doha Tuesday, the capital city of Qatar, the Isreali Defense Forces and Israeli Security Agency confirmed strikes were carried out on Hamas leadership being harbored in the country.

"The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF released in a statement. "For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel."

"Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre," the statement continues.

Hamas leaders on October 7 were praying in Doha, Qatar while watching the massacre unfolding on television. I suspect some of these leaders were targeted today by Israel. pic.twitter.com/z2zBxoiHBa — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) September 9, 2025

The blow comes 24 hours after President Donald Trump gave a final warning to the terrorist group, who continues to hold dead and alive hostages. The United States was informed by Israeli officials ahead of the strikes in Qatar.

"Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one! Thank you for your attention to this matter.DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Prime Minister's Office:



Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation.



Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 9, 2025

In this video, Al-Hayya bragged about using Palestinian civilians as a “shield for the resistance”. All while he lived in luxury Qatar and sacrificed nothing.



He has now been eliminated. https://t.co/S9vBnbobUJ — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 9, 2025

Meanwhile, military objectives and efforts to get the hostages back continue in the Gaza Strip.

"We are deepening the maneuver on the outskirts of the city of Gaza, and within the city of Gaza. We are eliminating Hamas terrorists who took a significant part in the massacre of October 7, including that cursed terrorist who called his parents and boasted that he had murdered 10 Israelis with his own hands," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said over the weekend.

אנחנו מעמיקים את התמרון בפאתי העיר עזה, ובתוך העיר עזה.



אנחנו מחסלים מחבלי נוחב'ה שנטלו חלק משמעותי בטבח של ה-7 באוקטובר, כולל אותו מחבל ארור שהתקשר להוריו והתגאה שהוא רצח 10 ישראלים במו ידיו.



עכשיו אנחנו התקשרנו למשפחה, והודענו לה שהמחבל הזה חוסל. pic.twitter.com/uq3jjnj9CF — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 7, 2025

