VIP
D.C. is a Total Mess and It Isn’t Just Crime
WaPo Reporter Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Hamas
VIP
If Everything Is Fascism, Nothing Is Fascism
VIP
Leaked Meta Document Reveals Disturbing AI Interactions With Kids
Gavin Newsom and His Hair Gel Aren't Going to Be Happy About This...
Suspicious White Powder Triggers Evacuation at ICE Building
Requests for One Particular Service Have Skyrocketed by 400 Percent Under Trump
Did You See ICE's New Vehicles?
GOP Senator Reveals Driving Habit While in D.C. Because of Carjacking Problem
D.C. Mayor, AG Signal They Will Not Comply With Bondi's Latest Order; UPDATE:...
VIP
Here's What Obama Told Runaway Texas Democrats Amid Redistricting Showdown
Fox News Blasts Schumer for Claiming He Feels 'Perfectly Safe' in D.C., Despite...
Trump’s FBI Takes Back the Nation's Capital
Just How Many Illegal Aliens Have Exited the U.S. Under Trump? We Now...
Tipsheet

DOJ Slaps a New Lawsuit on California

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 15, 2025 1:15 PM
Office of California Governor via AP

The Department of Justice filed two new lawsuits against the state of California Friday after government bureaucrats moved forward with green new scam mandates for trucks and other vehicles. 

Advertisement

“Agreement, contract, partnership, mandate — whatever California wants to call it, this unlawful action attempts to undermine federal law,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson released in a statement Friday. “President Donald Trump and Congress have invalidated the Clean Air Act waivers that were the basis for California’s actions. CARB [California Air Resources Board] must respect the democratic process and stop enforcing unlawful standards.”

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order eliminating California's overbearing and costly regulations, which the Biden administration implemented nationwide. 

Further, California's regulations have been rejected by Congress. 

Recommended

WaPo Reporter Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"In June 2025, President Trump signed into law congressional resolutions under the Congressional Review Act, invalidating EPA’s preemption waivers for CARB’s heavy-duty truck regulations. Without these waivers, the Clean Air Act prohibits CARB from attempting to enforce those regulations. Yet, in an affront to the rule of law, CARB seeks to circumvent that prohibition by enforcing the preempted emissions standards through the Clean Truck Partnership," DOJ says. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo Reporter Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Hamas Matt Vespa
MSNBC's Morning Joe Had the Best Line for Dems Defending the Indefensible Over Trump's D.C. Takeover Matt Vespa
Well...Well...Well: Here's What Kash Patel Found Out About the FBI's Clinton Foundation Probe Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom and His Hair Gel Aren't Going to Be Happy About This Appeals Court Ruling Jeff Charles
Who Has Been Busy Destroying Democracy? Victor Davis Hanson
Fox News Blasts Schumer for Claiming He Feels 'Perfectly Safe' in D.C., Despite Full-Time Security Detail Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

WaPo Reporter Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement