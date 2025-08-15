DOJ Slaps a New Lawsuit on California

The Department of Justice filed two new lawsuits against the state of California Friday after government bureaucrats moved forward with green new scam mandates for trucks and other vehicles.

Advertisement

“Agreement, contract, partnership, mandate — whatever California wants to call it, this unlawful action attempts to undermine federal law,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson released in a statement Friday. “President Donald Trump and Congress have invalidated the Clean Air Act waivers that were the basis for California’s actions. CARB [California Air Resources Board] must respect the democratic process and stop enforcing unlawful standards.”

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order eliminating California's overbearing and costly regulations, which the Biden administration implemented nationwide.

.@POTUS: "We officially rescue the U.S. auto industry from destruction by terminating the California electric vehicle mandate ONCE AND FOR ALL." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zOVvF5DKyF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 12, 2025

Further, California's regulations have been rejected by Congress.

"In June 2025, President Trump signed into law congressional resolutions under the Congressional Review Act, invalidating EPA’s preemption waivers for CARB’s heavy-duty truck regulations. Without these waivers, the Clean Air Act prohibits CARB from attempting to enforce those regulations. Yet, in an affront to the rule of law, CARB seeks to circumvent that prohibition by enforcing the preempted emissions standards through the Clean Truck Partnership," DOJ says.

.@POTUS on the electric vehicle mandate: "They wanted to shatter our domestic supply chains and literally grind civilization to a halt... Meanwhile, all of the auto jobs would be shipped to China." pic.twitter.com/FzXEKa40eF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 12, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!