Trump Again Unleashes on 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 04, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After confirming just a handful of President Donald Trump's nominees over the weekend, including Washington D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Senate left Washington D.C. for August recess following unprecedented obstruction from Democrats. 

For the first time in history not a single nominee, including those passed out of committee in bipartisan fashion, received unanimous consent on the floor. 

"Democrats, lead by Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, are slow walking my Nominees, more than 150 of them. They wanted us to pay, originally, two billion dollars for approvals. The Dems are CRAZED LUNATICS!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday. 

"Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is demanding over One Billion Dollars in order to approve a small number of our highly qualified nominees, who should right now be helping to run our Country. This demand is egregious and unprecedented, and would be embarrassing to the Republican Party if it were accepted," Trump added Saturday. "It is political extortion, by any other name. Tell Schumer, who is under tremendous political pressure from within his own party, the Radical Left Lunatics, to GO TO HELL! Do not accept the offer, go home and explain to your constituents what bad people the Democrats are, and what a great job the Republicans are doing, and have done, for our Country. Have a great RECESS and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Meanwhile, Schumer is bragging about the historic obstruction. 

