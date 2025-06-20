Iran Rejects Trump's Nuclear Terms, Again

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump gave the Iranian regime up to two weeks to accept a nuclear agreement, the Iranian regime is rejecting a deal.

Advertisement

“Americans want to negotiate and have sent messages several times, but we clearly said that as long as this aggression doesn’t stop, there’s no place for talk of dialogue,” Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi said Friday.

"As long as this aggression and invasion continues, there is absolutely no room for talk or diplomacy."



Iran's foreign minister said that his country has rejected requests by the United States for negotiations. pic.twitter.com/nqcU1FWrHa — euronews (@euronews) June 20, 2025

On Thursday, President Trump said, "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks."

IRAN has not changed its position, REJECTING the deal @realDonaldTrump has made requiring Tehran to give up its ability to make nuclear weapons, and its entire nuclear fuel cycle. Not to mention ballistic missile infrastructure. IT REFUSES TO NEGOTIATE NOW AS BEFORE THE ATTACKS https://t.co/tEgg7WEf2P — Josh Block (@JoshBlockDC) June 20, 2025

He has reiterated Iran cannot enrich uranium and cannot have a nuclear weapon.

.@POTUS: "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It's very simple — you don't have to go to too deep into it. They just can't have a nuclear weapon." pic.twitter.com/LBgK3DIluq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2025

"Iran has all that it needs to achieve a nuclear weapon," White House Press Secertary Karoline Leavitt added Thursday. "Which would, of course, pose an existential threat not just to Israel, but to the United States and to the entire world."

"The President is unafraid to use strength if necessary. Iran and the entire world should know, the United States military is the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world, and we have capabilities that no other country on this planet possesses," she continued.

President Trump left the White House Friday for Bedminster, where he will stay for the weekend before heading to the NATO Summit in Brussels next week.