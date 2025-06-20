VIP
Obama Owns the Current Iran Crisis
Former National Security Advisor Explains Trump's 'America First Master Class'
VIP
At Some Point, Donald Trump Is Going to Draw the Line With the...
Judge Releases Columbia University Activist Mahmoud Khalil From Detention
John Sarcone Speaks Out After Encounter With Knife-Wielding Illegal Immigrant
Trump Calls for Special Prosecutor to Investigate 2020 Election
This Is Why Trump Is Giving Iran Two Weeks to Give Up its...
Minnesota Lawmaker Who Survived Shooting Breaks His Silence About the Attack
VIP
Male or Female? Woke Judge Blocks a Trump Policy That Infuriated Transgenders
This Democrat Congressman's Take on ICE Is Something Else
Clarence Thomas Rails Against Trans Youth 'Experts'
VIP
By the Way, Did You Notice Something About Florida's 'No Kings' Protests Last...
Sunny Hostin Has Some Thoughts on How She Contributed to Kamala Harris’ Loss
Did You Catch Michelle Obama's Bizarre Remark This Week About Her Marriage?
Tipsheet

Iran Rejects Trump's Nuclear Terms, Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 20, 2025 3:00 PM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump gave the Iranian regime up to two weeks to accept a nuclear agreement, the Iranian regime is rejecting a deal. 

Advertisement

“Americans want to negotiate and have sent messages several times, but we clearly said that as long as this aggression doesn’t stop, there’s no place for talk of dialogue,” Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi said Friday. 

On Thursday, President Trump said, "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks." 

He has reiterated Iran cannot enrich uranium and cannot have a nuclear weapon.  

Recommended

Judge Releases Columbia University Activist Mahmoud Khalil From Detention Jeff Charles
Advertisement

"Iran has all that it needs to achieve a nuclear weapon," White House Press Secertary Karoline Leavitt added Thursday. "Which would, of course, pose an existential threat not just to Israel, but to the United States and to the entire world."

"The President is unafraid to use strength if necessary. Iran and the entire world should know, the United States military is the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world, and we have capabilities that no other country on this planet possesses," she continued. 

President Trump left the White House Friday for Bedminster, where he will stay for the weekend before heading to the NATO Summit in Brussels next week. 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Releases Columbia University Activist Mahmoud Khalil From Detention Jeff Charles
Watch Pete Hegseth Slap Down Mazie Hirono Over Her Mind-Numbingly Stupid Question About the LA Riots Matt Vespa
This Is Why Trump Is Giving Iran Two Weeks to Give Up its Nuclear Ambitions Jeff Charles
By the Way, Did You Notice Something About Florida's 'No Kings' Protests Last Weekend? Guy Benson
Trump Calls for Special Prosecutor to Investigate 2020 Election Jeff Charles
Did You Catch Michelle Obama's Bizarre Remark This Week About Her Marriage? Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Judge Releases Columbia University Activist Mahmoud Khalil From Detention Jeff Charles
Advertisement