State Department Implements New Tactic to Weed Out America Haters

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 19, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

The State Department announced new measures Wednesday to keep America hating, destabilizing foreigners out of the United States. 

"The State Department is committed to protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process.  A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right," the State Department issued in a media statement. "We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to U.S. national security.  Under new guidance, we will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting, including online presence, of all student and exchange visitor applicants in the F, M, and J nonimmigrant classifications."

If visa applicants want to be approved, they must turn their social media pages from private to public so U.S. officials can do a proper review. 

"To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas will be instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to "public,'" the statement continues. "Every visa adjudication is a national security decision.  The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests, and that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission."

The new guidance comes after a series of high profile arrests of visa holding agitators, including 30-year-old Mahmoud Khalil. Khalil, a Syrian foreign national with alleged ties to Iranian backed Hamas, organized campus riots, building takeovers and hostage taking at Columbia University in New York City after the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks. 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has repeatedly stated that holding a U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right, and that pro-terrorism foreigners are not welcome in America. Rubio plans to revoke visas belonging to thousands of students who were not properly vetted. 

