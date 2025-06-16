Newsom Melts Down Over Trump's Expanded ICE Directive

On Sunday ahead of his trip to the G7 in Canada, President Donald Trump ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to double down on their efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens from cities across the United States.

"Our Nation’s ICE Officers have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest Mass Deportation Operation of Illegal Aliens in History. Every day, the Brave Men and Women of ICE are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from Radical Democrat Politicians, but nothing will stop us from executing our mission, and fulfilling our Mandate to the American People. ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History," Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday.

"In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside. These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens," he contiued. "These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our Country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities — And they are doing a good job of it! There is something wrong with them. That is why they believe in Open Borders, Transgender for Everybody, and Men playing in Women’s Sports — And that is why I want ICE, Border Patrol, and our Great and Patriotic Law Enforcement Officers, to FOCUS on our crime ridden and deadly Inner Cities, and those places where Sanctuary Cities play such a big role."

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is still facing the consequences of championing "sanctuary" policies and harboring illegal aliens inside Golden State cities for years, is melting down.

His plan is clear: Incite violence and chaos in blue states, have an excuse to militarize our cities, demonize his opponents, keep breaking the law and consolidate power.



It’s illegal and we will not let it stand. pic.twitter.com/zgyCiv1pu3 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 16, 2025

Last week efforts by Newsom to regain command of the National Guard, which was deployed by President Trump as riots raged out of control in Los Angeles, were shot down by the 9th Circuit.