Newsom Just Humiliated Himself Again

Late Thursday night yet another activist judge issued a ruling that President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles was illegal. This prompted California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom to quickly get in front of the cameras to declare victory and to "take back command."

The courts have ruled.



The Guard will be back under my command — and Donald Trump will be relieved of his command at noon tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZV3eC6MZ9u — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 13, 2025

But Newsom's victory lap was promptly cut short when even the 9th Circuit paused the judge's ruling, reaffirming President Donald Trump is in fact the Commander-in-Chief and the National Guard ultimately answers to him.

#BREAKING 9th Circuit Court of Appeals GRANTS Pres. @realDonaldTrump’s motion to “stay” the National Guard decision pending appeal.



That means @GavinNewsom will NOT take over California’s National Guard tomorrow.



A hearing is scheduled for June 17th. pic.twitter.com/msLwsffwoe — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) June 13, 2025

"The Appeals Court ruled last night that I can use the National Guard to keep our cities, in this case Los Angeles, safe. If I didn’t send the Military into Los Angeles, that city would be burning to the ground right now. We saved L.A. Thank you for the Decision!!!" Trump responded on Truth Social Friday.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Los Angeles Thursday and vowed to continue carrying out deportation operations in the area. U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli warned rioters they will be charged with federal crimes and serve time in prison for felonies.