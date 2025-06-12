A Democrat Senator Just Got Thrown Out of Noem's Press Conference
Simone Biles’ Pro-Transgender Athlete Stance May Have Backfired
We’re Getting Closer to Knowing Who Is Funding the Riots

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 12, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Within hours of pro-criminal riots breaking out in Los Angeles last weekend, it was obvious the violence was coordinated and well funded. 

On Monday and after a weekend of mayhem, rioters were handed brand new "bionic shield" masks and other equipment. 

The man behind that move has been arrested by the FBI. 

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Josh Hawley has opened an investigation into the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, which has been spotted organizing potentially illegal activity against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement agencies. 

"I write in my capacity as Chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism regarding your organization's alleged role in financing and materially supporting the coordinated protests and riots that have engulfed Los Angeles in recent weeks. While peaceful protest is a cornerstone of American democracy, these demonstrations have escalated into lawless mob actions. They have obstructed federal law enforcement, endangered public safety, and disrupted the rule of law. This lawlessness is unacceptable. It must end," Hawley wrote in a letter to the group's executive director Wednesday. 

"Credible reporting now suggests that your organization has provided logistical support and financial resources to individuals engaged in these disruptive actions. Let me be clear: bankrolling civil unrest is not protected speech. It is aiding and abetting criminal conduct. Accordingly, you must immediately cease and desist any further involvement in the organization, funding, or promotion of these unlawful activities," he continued. 

For more on who is funding the riots in Los Angeles and elsewhere, check out this article.

Tags: LOS ANGELES RIOTS

