Is Gavin Newsom Going to Regret Saying This About Tom Homan?

As riots in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas raged out of control over the weekend, California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom dared Border Czar Tom Homan to arrest him for opposing and impeding Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportations.

"I don't give a damn," Newsom said. "That kind of bloviating is exhausting. So Tom, arrest me. Let's go."

"Come after me, arrest me, tough guy," he said.

Homan responded to Newsom Monday morning, accusing Democrats of fanning the flames of the chaos.

Meanwhile, Newsom continues to blame the riots on President Trump.

"Los Angeles: don’t take Trump’s bait. Trump wants chaos and he’s instigated violence. Those who assault law enforcement or cause property damage will risk arrest. Stay peaceful. Stay focused. Don’t give him the excuse he’s looking for," Newsom said on Sunday. "I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command."

"Governor Gavin Newscum and 'Mayor' Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots," Trump said over the weekend, vowing to restore order. "These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists. Remember, NO MASKS!"

"A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve," Trump continued. "I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"