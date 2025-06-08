And With Those Riots, The Invasion of America Is Reconfirmed

Chaos erupted in Los Angeles and surrounding areas Saturday when anti-American agitators attempted to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from carrying out deportations.

Things escalated throughout the day, resulting in President Donald Trump calling in the National Guard to restore order.

"In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California. These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens," the White House released in a statement Saturday night. "That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester. The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice. The Commander-in-Chief will ensure the laws of the United States are executed fully and completely.”

BREAKING 🚨: Protestors are now taking hammers to cement blocks to break them down and use against DHS police.



This is about to get way worse unless LAPD is ordered to assist. pic.twitter.com/R89LKhPTef — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 7, 2025

But the rioters and the Democrat politicians stoking the flames proved the point Trump and his American supporters have been making for years. Vice President JD Vance summed it up nicely.

"One of the main technical issues in the immigration judicial battles is whether Biden's border crisis counted as an 'invasion,'" Vance said on X. "So now we have foreign nationals with no legal right to be in the country waving foreign flags and assaulting law enforcement. If only we had a good word for that. The president will deploy the national guard to quell these protests, and any person who violates the law or obstructs law enforcement will be aggressively prosecuted."

