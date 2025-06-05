Trump's Patience With Musk Has Run Out

Speaking from the Oval Office during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump addressed the deteriorating relationship with Elon Musk, who left the administration last week after serving as a special government employees for the Department of Government Efficiency.

"Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump said. "I'm very disappointed in Elon."

Trump alleged Musk is upset mandates and subsidies for electric vehicles were stripped in the latest reconciliation bill, which was passed through the U.S. House before Memorial Day and is currently being worked on in the Senate. EV mandates and subsidies have greatly benefitted Musk's company, Tesla, in the past.

"He knew the inner workings of the bill better than anybody sitting here. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem & he only developed the problem when he found out we're going to cut EV mandate," Trump said.

🚨🚨🚨Trump speaks out on Elon Musk’s criticism of his Big, Beautiful Bill:



"Elon’s upset because we took [out] the EV mandate…I know that disturbed him...



...Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore. I was surprised...he's worn the hat,… pic.twitter.com/yvBCBB1Cqu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Musk is still on the warpath against the "big beautiful bill," and is threatening primary challenges against Republicans who vote for the legislation. Musk denies knowing the details of the bill, claims it was passed in the middle of the night and that the chance to read through it wasn't available.

False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it! https://t.co/V4ztekqd4g — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

This is false. All portions of the bill were online for weeks before being sent to the House Budget Committee and eventually the full House floor for passage.

Whatever your feelings about the cost of the BBB, this just isn't true. All portions of the legislation were online - from 11 committees - and available to read for weeks ahead of it being sent to the House Budget Committee and eventually to the full floor. It then passed. https://t.co/ih62gD434a — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 5, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune were at the White House Wednesday to discuss passage of a final version of the bill. The goal is to get it done by July 4.