Trump's Patience With Musk Has Run Out

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 05, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking from the Oval Office during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump addressed the deteriorating relationship with Elon Musk, who left the administration last week after serving as a special government employees for the Department of Government Efficiency. 

"Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump said. "I'm very disappointed in Elon."

Trump alleged Musk is upset mandates and subsidies for electric vehicles were stripped in the latest reconciliation bill, which was passed through the U.S. House before Memorial Day and is currently being worked on in the Senate. EV mandates and subsidies have greatly benefitted Musk's company, Tesla, in the past. 

"He knew the inner workings of the bill better than anybody sitting here. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem & he only developed the problem when he found out we're going to cut EV mandate," Trump said. 

Meanwhile, Musk is still on the warpath against the "big beautiful bill," and is threatening primary challenges against Republicans who vote for the legislation. Musk denies knowing the details of the bill, claims it was passed in the middle of the night and that the chance to read through it wasn't available. 

The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
This is false. All portions of the bill were online for weeks before being sent to the House Budget Committee and eventually the full House floor for passage.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune were at the White House Wednesday to discuss passage of a final version of the bill. The goal is to get it done by July 4. 

