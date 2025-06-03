Trump Ramps Up Steel Tariffs After Promise in Pittsburgh

After a visit to Pittsburgh and meetings with America's steel industry leaders last week, President Donald Trump announced plans to increase tariffs on steal and aluminum imports to 50 percent.

“We are going to be imposing a 25% increase,” Trump told a crowd of workers. “We’re going to bring it from 25% to 50%, the tariffs on steel into the United States of America, which will even further secure the steel industry in the United States. Nobody’s going to get around that.”

“It is my great honor to raise the Tariffs on steel and aluminum from 25% to 50%, effective Wednesday, June 4th. Our steel and aluminum industries are coming back like never before. This will be yet another BIG jolt of great news for our wonderful steel and aluminum workers. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump added on Truth Social.

"If other Countries are allowed to use Tariffs against us, and we’re not allowed to counter them, quickly and nimbly, with Tariffs against them, our Country doesn’t have, even a small chance, of Economic survival," Trump continued. "Because of Tariffs, our Economy is BOOMING!"

Today, Trump did exactly that with an executive order signed in the Oval Office.

"The President will be signing that executive order today," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday afternoon. "He made that announcement in Pennsylvania and he plans to deliver on that promise to Pennsylvanians."

Meanwhile, President Trump is expected to have a direct phone call with China's President Xi later this week to negotiate other tariffs on Chinese imports into the U.S.