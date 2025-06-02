Huckabee Blasts Dangerous Media Lies, Demands Retractions

In the wake of two heinous attacks on Americans in just two weeks by rabid, pro-terrorism activists, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is blasting the media for fanning the flames of hate through false accusations, publishing fake news and repeating terrorist propaganda.

Advertisement

"Reckless and irresponsible reporting by major U.S. news outlets are contributing to the antisemitic climate that has resulted in the murder of two young people at an Israeli Embassy event in Washington last month and the attempted murder and terror attack on a group of pro-Israel demonstrators in Colorado on Sunday," Huckabee released in a statement.

"Without verification of any source other than Hamas and its collaborators, the New York Times, CNN, and Associated Press reported that a number of people seeking to receive humanitarian food boxes from the Gaza Humanitarian Fund were shot or killed by the Israeli Defense Forces. These reports were FALSE," he continued. "Drone video and first-hand accounts clearly showed that there were no injuries, no fatalities, no shooting, no chaos. It is Hamas that continues to terrorize and intimidate those who seek food aid. The only source for these misleading, exaggerated, and utterly fabricated stories came from Hamas sources, which are designed to fan the flames of antisemitic hate that is arguably contributing to violence against Jews in the United States. Media sources who willingly parrot these libelous allegations should recant their fake news stories, apologize, and pledge to practice actual reporting of fact instead of engaging in dangerous propaganda that assists the terror group Hamas as they continue to hold innocent hostages for over 600 days after butchering over 1,200 people on October 7th."

Huckabee went on to address false claims the Israeli Defense Forces killed Palestinians attempting to obtain food aid in the Gaza Strip when it was, in fact, Hamas who opened fire on them. The GHF is backing his statement.

Drone footage captured earlier today by the Israel Defense Force showing unknown masked-gunmen, likely Hamas, opening fire on several Palestinians attempting to retrieve humanitarian supplies from an aid center near Khan Yunis in Southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/5smTRRglsY — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 1, 2025

"The efforts of GHF have resulted in over 5 million meals to civilians without incident. For the New York Times, AP, and CNN to be part of a Hamas-fed false narrative is reprehensible. It represents more than mere sloppy journalism. It’s feeding and inciting violence against innocent people in the United States," Huckabee continued. "We are demanding an immediate retraction of the lies and are appealing to all media sources to act with objective professionalism to cover actual events instead of being a partner of terrorism by blindly following Hamas news releases."





For nearly two years Hamas has been stealing aid. A fact admitted by the United Nations and the Biden administration.

Hamas terrorists have confiscated so much humanitarian aid that the terror group is struggling to find space in warehouses to store all of it, according to intercepted communications between Hamas operatives that were played during an episode of N12's "Ulpan Shishi" on Friday. These intercepted communications feature Hamas operatives discussing the movement of goods from overflowing humanitarian aid warehouses to Khan Yunis. “We’ve got trucks filled with goods alongside the diesel trucks,” one operative said. “At this point, we have everything... The warehouse is at full capacity. We’re just waiting for the green light to start transferring.” The second operative responded, “Coordinating with Samer is difficult due to a reception issue. If you can move them elsewhere, go ahead.” The first operative then asked, “Can you take them to Khan Yunis, or will that cause a delay?”