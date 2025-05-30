Undeniable: Trump's Economy Just Hit a Key Factor for Success
'Drill Baby Drill' Just Set a New U.S. Record

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | May 30, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

When President Donald Trump took office on January 20, he made U.S. energy production a top priority for his new administration. 

"The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency.  We will drill, baby, drill. We will bring prices down, fill our strategic reserves up again right to the top, and export American energy all over the world," Trump said during his Inauguration address from the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. "We will be a rich nation again, and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it." 

Trump signed a series of executive orders directing the Interior and Energy Departments to unleash American energy production, established the National Energy Dominance Council and reversed President Joe Biden's ban on offshore drilling. In fact, the first executive order he signed in his second term was titled, "Unleashing American Energy."

From the order

Sec. 2.  Policy.  It is the policy of the United States:

(a)  to encourage energy exploration and production on Federal lands and waters, including on the Outer Continental Shelf, in order to meet the needs of our citizens and solidify the United States as a global energy leader long into the future;

(b)  to establish our position as the leading producer and processor of non-fuel minerals, including rare earth minerals, which will create jobs and prosperity at home, strengthen supply chains for the United States and its allies, and reduce the global influence of malign and adversarial states;

(c)  to protect the United States’s economic and national security and military preparedness by ensuring that an abundant supply of reliable energy is readily accessible in every State and territory of the Nation;

(d)  to ensure that all regulatory requirements related to energy are grounded in clearly applicable law;

(e)  to eliminate the “electric vehicle (EV) mandate” and promote true consumer choice, which is essential for economic growth and innovation, by removing regulatory barriers to motor vehicle access; by ensuring a level regulatory playing field for consumer choice in vehicles; by terminating, where appropriate, state emissions waivers that function to limit sales of gasoline-powered automobiles; and by considering the elimination of unfair subsidies and other ill-conceived government-imposed market distortions that favor EVs over other technologies and effectively mandate their purchase by individuals, private businesses, and government entities alike by rendering other types of vehicles unaffordable;           

(f)  to safeguard the American people’s freedom to choose from a variety of goods and appliances, including but not limited to lightbulbs, dishwashers, washing machines, gas stoves, water heaters, toilets, and shower heads, and to promote market competition and innovation within the manufacturing and appliance industries;

(g)  to ensure that the global effects of a rule, regulation, or action shall, whenever evaluated, be reported separately from its domestic costs and benefits, in order to promote sound regulatory decision making and prioritize the interests of the American people;

(h)  to guarantee that all executive departments and agencies (agencies) provide opportunity for public comment and rigorous, peer-reviewed scientific analysis; and

(i)  to ensure that no Federal funding be employed in a manner contrary to the principles outlined in this section, unless required by law.  

Secretaries Doug Burgum and Chris Wright wasted no time and today, U.S. domestic oil production just hit a new record of 13.488 million barrels produced per day in March 2025. 

“This historic achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of American energy workers and the decisive leadership of President Trump,” Founder and Executive Director for Power The Future said Daniel Turner released in a statement. “This is further proof that when we have common sense prevail in Washington, our energy workers are able to lead the world in critical energy production. The results will be lower prices and a stronger economy which spells victory for American workers and American consumers.”

