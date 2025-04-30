Trump Urges Patience As Congress Works on His Agenda

President Donald Trump is urging Americans to practice patience as he works to further implement his agenda and as Republicans on Capitol Hill move forward with a "big, beautiful" reconciliation package.

"This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s. I didn’t take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers," Trump posed on Truth Social Wednesday morning. "Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden “Overhang.” This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!"

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump pointed out a significant increase in domestic investment during the first quarter of 2025.

"This is the highest in four years and comes as businesses and consumers — bolstered by rising take-home pay — fuel an economic boom," the White House added in a statement.

.@POTUS on the GDP: "We took over [Biden's] mess in so many different ways. Core GDP — removing distortions from imports, inventories and government spending — was up +3%... Gross Domestic Investment was a whopping 22%." pic.twitter.com/6Dgur1tDwv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 30, 2025

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson is attempting reassure anxious Trump supporters that Congress is on track to get a reconciliation bill passed as soon as possible in order to meet deadlines on expiring Trump tax cuts before the end of the year.