Trump Reiterates 'Imperative' Need for Tax Cuts

As President Donald Trump continues negotiations over tariffs on foreign goods, he's reiterating the need for Congress to pass new tax cuts and make the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent.

Advertisement

"It is IMPERATIVE that Republicans in the House pass the Tax Cut Bill, NOW! Our Country Will Boom!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday morning. "Republicans, it is more important now, than ever, that we pass THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL. The USA will Soar like never before!!!"

On the budget, the U.S. Senate passed a budget resolution Monday night and the House plans to get to work on it this week.

"The Budget Plan just passed by the United States Senate has my Complete and Total Endorsement and Support. All of the elements we need to secure the Border, enact Historic Spending Cuts, and make Tax Cuts PERMANENT, and much more, are strongly covered and represented in the Bill. Thank you to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and House Speaker Mike Johnson for their hard work and attention to detail," Trump said about the legislation. "There is no better time than now to get this Deal DONE! The House, the Senate, and our Great Administration, are going to work tirelessly on creating “THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,” an appropriate name if Congress so likes. Everyone is going to be happy with the result. Passage will make, even the subject of World Trade, far easier and better for the U.S.A. THE HOUSE MUST PASS THIS BUDGET RESOLUTION, AND QUICKLY — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

By passing the Senate amendment, we can get to the next stage in the reconciliation process and draft the essential legislation.



This is how we will deliver on the America First agenda we promised the American people.



Republicans need to keep working together to accomplish this… pic.twitter.com/YKa6paYQ47 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) April 8, 2025

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Thune is asking Americans and Congress to give Trump some time to work out his trade policy, especially since he discussed tariffs at length on the campaign trail.