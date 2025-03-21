Trump Announces the 'Most Lethal Aircraft Ever Built'
American Hostage Taken by the Taliban Is Finally Back Home

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 21, 2025 12:45 PM
Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP

American George Glezmann is back on U.S. soil after the Trump administration negotiated his release from Taliban captivity on Thursday. 

"Today, after two and a half years of captivity in Afghanistan, Delta Airlines mechanic George Glezmann is on his way to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra. George joins American Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, who were released from Afghanistan on the night of President Trump’s inauguration and returned home to their families," Secretary of State Marco Rubio released in a statement. 

"We extend our deepest appreciation to the State of Qatar, who’s steadfast commitment and diplomatic efforts were instrumental in securing George’s release. Qatar has consistently proven to be a reliable partner and trusted mediator, facilitating complex negotiations," Rubio continued. "George’s release is a positive and constructive step. It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan.  President Trump will continue his tireless work to free ALL Americans unjustly detained around the world."

Speaking on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Friday morning, Glezmann thanked President Donald Trump for getting him home. 

It is likely Glezmann will make a visit to the Oval Office Friday. 

