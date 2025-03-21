American Hostage Taken by the Taliban Is Finally Back Home

American George Glezmann is back on U.S. soil after the Trump administration negotiated his release from Taliban captivity on Thursday.

"Today, after two and a half years of captivity in Afghanistan, Delta Airlines mechanic George Glezmann is on his way to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra. George joins American Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, who were released from Afghanistan on the night of President Trump’s inauguration and returned home to their families," Secretary of State Marco Rubio released in a statement.

"We extend our deepest appreciation to the State of Qatar, who’s steadfast commitment and diplomatic efforts were instrumental in securing George’s release. Qatar has consistently proven to be a reliable partner and trusted mediator, facilitating complex negotiations," Rubio continued. "George’s release is a positive and constructive step. It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan. President Trump will continue his tireless work to free ALL Americans unjustly detained around the world."

Speaking on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Friday morning, Glezmann thanked President Donald Trump for getting him home.

American George Glezmann — freed this week after more than two years in Taliban captivity — says he feels "born again":



"President Trump — amazing. Thank God he's in the White House where he's at and thank God he got me out." pic.twitter.com/WleOgRaidf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 21, 2025

It is likely Glezmann will make a visit to the Oval Office Friday.