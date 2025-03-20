Can Congress Stop Democrats' Lawfare Against Trump's Policies? This Lawmaker Thinks So.
The Media Keeps Lying About Why Foreign Professors, Students Are Being Deported

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 20, 2025 2:15 PM
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers continue to snatch up visa and green card holders affiliated with foreign terrorist organizations. But if you were to only get your news from legacy media, you wouldn't know why. 

For example, POLITICO ran with this headline about a Georgetown professor who was detained earlier this week. 

"Trump is trying to deport a Georgetown academic in the country legally who says he’s being targeted for the pro-Palestine views of his U.S. citizen wife," the outlet published. "Masked agents arrested Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and postdoctoral fellow, outside his home in the Rosslyn neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, on Monday night, his lawyer said in a lawsuit fighting for his immediate release. The agents identified themselves as being with the Department of Homeland Security and told him the government had revoked his visa, the lawsuit says."

But according to the Department of Homeland Security, there's much more to the story. 

"Suri was a foreign exchange student at Georgetown University actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media," DHS released in response to the headline. "Suri has close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior advisor to Hamas. The Secretary of State issued a determination on March 15, 2025 that Suri’s activities and presence in the United States rendered him deportable under INA section 237(a)(4)(C)(i)."

Pam Bondi Announces Federal Charges Against Tesla Terrorists Mia Cathell
"A doctor and professor was deported after she returned from a trip to Lebanon despite having a valid U.S. visa, according to a court petition filed on her behalf," NBC news published earlier this week. 

The problem? The doctor traveled to Lebanon and attended the funeral of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. 

"Last month, Rasha Alawieh traveled to Beirut, Lebanon, to attend the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah— a brutal terrorist who led Hezbollah, responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade terror spree. Alawieh openly admitted to this to CBP officers, as well as her support of Nasrallah," DHS responded. "A visa is a privilege not a right—glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be denied. This is commonsense security."

Media outlets have provided similar framing for Mahmoud Khalil, the Syrian national arrested for organizing violent, pro-Hamas riots at Columbia University.

The legacy media is refusing to provide the full context surrounding the Trump administration's deportations.

