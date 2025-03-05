Trudeau and Trump Had a Phone Call About the Latest Tariffs. Here's How...
Trump Gives Hamas One Last Chance in Explosive New Warning

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 05, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump is giving Hamas one last chance to release the remaining hostages, dead or alive, being held in the Gaza Strip. 

"'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!" Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday.  

"I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance," he continued. "Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA."

The statement came just moments after Trump met with a number of former hostages and their families at the White House. 

