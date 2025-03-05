Trump Gives Hamas One Last Chance in Explosive New Warning

President Donald Trump is giving Hamas one last chance to release the remaining hostages, dead or alive, being held in the Gaza Strip.

"'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!" Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday.

"I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance," he continued. "Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA."

The statement came just moments after Trump met with a number of former hostages and their families at the White House.

Six Hamas captivity survivors, recently released under the current agreement, in a special delegation to Washington DC.



The delegation, organized by The Hostages Families Forum and Hostage Aid, will meet with senior officials in the US administration. The captivity survivors… pic.twitter.com/vfayjCkTxc — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) March 5, 2025

POWERFUL: Pres. Trump hosts former Israeli hostages at the White House



"My family & I believe you were sent by God to rescue the hostages." pic.twitter.com/s9b4SZL0fP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 5, 2025